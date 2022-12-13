wrestling / News
Lineup Set For This Week’s NJPW Strong
December 12, 2022 | Posted by
NJPW has announced the lineup for this week’s episode of NJPW Strong. The company announced the following lineup for the show, which airs Saturday night on NJPW World:
* NJPW STRONG Openweight Tag Team Championship Match: Motor City Machine Guns vs. Stray Dog Army
* KENTA vs. Bad Dude Tito
* Bateman vs. Jakob Austin Young
