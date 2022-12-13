wrestling / News

Lineup Set For This Week’s NJPW Strong

December 12, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
NJPW Strong 12-17-22 Image Credit: NJPW

NJPW has announced the lineup for this week’s episode of NJPW Strong. The company announced the following lineup for the show, which airs Saturday night on NJPW World:

* NJPW STRONG Openweight Tag Team Championship Match: Motor City Machine Guns vs. Stray Dog Army
* KENTA vs. Bad Dude Tito
* Bateman vs. Jakob Austin Young

