Lineup Set for This Week’s NJPW Strong: Tag Team Turbulence Round 1
July 13, 2021 | Posted by
– NJPW announced the lineup for this week’s edition of NJPW Strong. This Friday’s episode will feature Round 1 of the Tag Team Turbulence tournament.
For this week’s show, The Good Brothers (Karl Anderson & Doc Gallows) will be facing the team of Clark Connors & TJP. You can view that lineup below:
* Clark Connors & TJP vs. The Good Brothers (Karl Anderson & Doc Gallows)
* LA Dojo (The DKC & Kevin Knight) vs. West Coast Wrecking Crew (Jorel Nelson & Royce Isaacs)
* Yuji Nagata & Ren Narita vs. Fred Yehi & Wheeler Yuta
The new episode of Strong will hit NJPW World on Friday, July 16.