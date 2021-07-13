Lineup Set for This Week’s NJPW Strong: Tag Team Turbulence Round 1

– NJPW announced the lineup for this week’s edition of NJPW Strong. This Friday’s episode will feature Round 1 of the Tag Team Turbulence tournament.

For this week’s show, The Good Brothers (Karl Anderson & Doc Gallows) will be facing the team of Clark Connors & TJP. You can view that lineup below:

* Clark Connors & TJP vs. The Good Brothers (Karl Anderson & Doc Gallows)

* LA Dojo (The DKC & Kevin Knight) vs. West Coast Wrecking Crew (Jorel Nelson & Royce Isaacs)

* Yuji Nagata & Ren Narita vs. Fred Yehi & Wheeler Yuta

The new episode of Strong will hit NJPW World on Friday, July 16.