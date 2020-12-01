wrestling / News

Lineup Set For This Week’s NJPW Strong

November 30, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
NJPW Strong

NJPW Strong will continue to the Road to Detonation this week with a three-match card including an elimination tag team match. NJPW has announced the full card for Friday’s show, which airs in New Japan World. The lineup is:

* Elimination Tag Team Match: Juice Robinson, David Finlay, Brody King, Karl Fredericks & ACH vs. Jay White, KENTA, Tama Tonga, Tanga Loa & Hikuleo
* Alex Zayne vs. Blake Christian
* The DKC vs. Sterling Riegel

