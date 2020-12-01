wrestling / News
Lineup Set For This Week’s NJPW Strong
NJPW Strong will continue to the Road to Detonation this week with a three-match card including an elimination tag team match. NJPW has announced the full card for Friday’s show, which airs in New Japan World. The lineup is:
* Elimination Tag Team Match: Juice Robinson, David Finlay, Brody King, Karl Fredericks & ACH vs. Jay White, KENTA, Tama Tonga, Tanga Loa & Hikuleo
* Alex Zayne vs. Blake Christian
* The DKC vs. Sterling Riegel
On an all new #njpwSTRONG this week!
The Road to Detonation continues!
A huge elimination tag team main event!
A rivalry that made both men famous continues on STRONG as Alex Zayne meets Blake Christian one on one!
Riegel vs The DKC!https://t.co/Nycybf8OiQ#njdetonation pic.twitter.com/AODRTDHDhP
— NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) December 1, 2020
