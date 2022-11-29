Lineup Set For This Week’s NWA Powerrr

This week’s episode of NWA Powerr will feature Matt Cardona and Mike Knox in action, along with others. The NWA has announced the lineup for this week’s show, which airs Tuesday on FITE TV and YouTube on Friday:

* Matt Cardona & Mike Knox vs. The Spectaculars (w/Rolando Freeman)

If Cardona & Knox win they get five minutes with Freeman; if The Spectaculars win Rolando faces Cardona for the latter’s World Title shot)

* KiLynn King vs. Samantha Starr

* Blunt Force Trauma vs. TBA