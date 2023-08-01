wrestling / News
Lineup Set For This Week’s NWA Powerrr
August 1, 2023 | Posted by
A World Women’s TV Title match and more are set for this week’s NWA Powerrr. The NWA announced the following lineup for the show, which streams Tuesday on YouTube:
* NWA World Women’s Television Championship Match: Kenzie Paige vs. Angelina Love
* Submission Match: Gaagz The Gymp vs. Judais
* Chris Adonis vs. Dak Draper vs. Damage
* Robert Anthony & Eric Jackson vs. Joe Alonzo & Psycho Boy Fodder (with Angelina Love)
* Koa Laxamana speaks with Kyle Davis
Double duty tomorrow night on @nwa #NWAPowerrr as I go for gold and my #PsychoBoy schools everyone in this tag match!! #PsychoLove pic.twitter.com/Oukp7E5Fvi
— Lauren/Angelina Love (@ActualALove) August 1, 2023