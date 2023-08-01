Lineup Set For This Week’s NWA Powerrr

A World Women’s TV Title match and more are set for this week’s NWA Powerrr. The NWA announced the following lineup for the show, which streams Tuesday on YouTube:

* NWA World Women’s Television Championship Match: Kenzie Paige vs. Angelina Love

* Submission Match: Gaagz The Gymp vs. Judais

* Chris Adonis vs. Dak Draper vs. Damage

* Robert Anthony & Eric Jackson vs. Joe Alonzo & Psycho Boy Fodder (with Angelina Love)

* Koa Laxamana speaks with Kyle Davis