The card is set for this week’s episode of NXT Level Up. Friday’s show will feature the followinig matches, as announced by WWE on Thursday:

* Izzi Dame & Tatum Paxley vs. Kelani Jordan & Valentina Feroz

* Javier Bernal & Luca Crusifino vs. Tyriek Igwe & Tyson Dupont

* Drew Gulak vs. Dante Chen