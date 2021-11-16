wrestling / News
Lineup Set For Tomorrow’s AEW Dark
AEW has announced 12 matches for this week’s episode of AEW Dark. You can see the full lineup below for the show, which airs Tuesday on YouTube at 7 PM ET/4 PM PT:
* Too Fast, Too Fuego vs. Kit Sackett & Brandon Gore.
* Hyan vs. Ruby Soho
* Andrade El Idolo vs. Jah-C
* 10 vs. Mikey Wild
* 5 & Colt Cabana vs. The Acclaimed
* John Silver vs. Peter Avalon
* Sonny Kiss vs. Adam Grace
* Jaysin Strife vs. Powerhouse Hobbs
* Riho, Kris Statlander and Ryo Mizunami vs. Nyla Rose, Emi Sakura and The Bunny
* The Variety Blonds, Lee Johnson & Brock Anderson vs. Aaron Solo, Nick Comoroto, JD Drake & Ryan Nemeth
* Scorpio Sky vs. Craven Knyte
* Shawn Spears & Wardlow vs. Arik Cannon & Renny D
Watch an all new #AEWDark TOMORROW at 7/6c – https://t.co/lBSV4rTE11
–@NylaRoseBeast/@EmiSakura_gtmv/#TheBunny (@AllieWrestling) v @riho_gtmv/@mizunami0324/@callmekrisstat
–@ShawnSpears/@RealWardlow v @arikcannon/@OfficialRennyD
–@TrueWillieHobbs w/ @730hook v @JaysinStrife pic.twitter.com/AVGKgVCxCr
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 16, 2021
More Trending Stories
- Riddle Reveals Randy Orton Wanted To Ride Camel At WWE Crown Jewel, Vince McMahon Wouldn’t Allow It
- Tony Khan Says Being Transparent About Jon Moxley’s Addiction Treatment Was Moxley’s Decision
- The Undertaker on the Greatest Compliment A Wrestler Can Get
- Kurt Angle On Main Event Mafia Faction In TNA, Why He Thinks It Doesn’t Get Enough Credit