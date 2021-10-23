Lineup Set For NJPW Power Struggle Next Month

NJPW has revealed the card for next month’s NJPW Power Struggle event. The company has announced the following lineup for the show, which takes place on November 6th in Osaka, Japan:

* IWGP World Heavyweight Championship Match: Shingo Takagi (c) vs. Zack Sabre Jr

* G1 Briefcase Match: Kazuchika Okada vs. Tama Tonga

* IWGP US Championship Match: Hiroshi Tanahashi (c) vs. KENTA

* IWGP Junior Heavyweight Championship Match: Robbie Eagles (c) vs. El Desperado

* KOPW 2021 Match: Toru Yano vs. Great-O-Khan

* NEVER Openweight Six-Man Championships Match: Hirooki Goto, Tomohiro Ishii & YOSHI-HASHI (c) vs. EVIL, Yujiro Takahashi, & SHO

* Master Wato, Ryusuke Taguchi & Yuji Nagata vs. Hiromu Takahashi, BUSHI & SANADA

* Tiger Mask, Togi Makabe & Tomoaki Honma vs. Jado, Gedo & Tanga Loa

*Ryohei Oiwa & Kosei Fujita vs. Yoshinobu Kanemaru & DOUKI