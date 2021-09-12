wrestling / News
Lineup Set For This Week’s AEW Dark: Elevation
AEW has announced the full card for this week’s episode of AEW Dark: Elevation. You can see the full lineup below for the show, which will stream Monday night at 7 PM ET/4 PM PT:
* Daniel Garcia vs. Lee Moriarty
* Frankie Kazarian vs. Ren Jones
* Nyla Rose vs. Skye Blue
* Emi Sakura vs. Queen Aminata
* Jade Gargill vs. Shawna Reed
* Anna Jay & Tay Conti vs. Ella Shae & Jaylee
* Layna Lennox vs. Penelope Ford
* The Butcher & The Blade vs. Turbo Floyd & Truth Magnum
Tomorrow night on #AEWDarkElevation at 7/6c – https://t.co/lBSV4rTE11
– @theleemoriarty v @GarciaWrestling w/ #2point0
– @Jade_Cargill w/ @MarkSterlingEsq v @ShawnaReed93
– @Jaylee1234 & @the_ella_shae v @TayConti_ & @annajay___
– @renjones824 v @FrankieKazarian pic.twitter.com/HlUfL9ofRh
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 12, 2021
