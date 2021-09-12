Lineup Set For This Week’s AEW Dark: Elevation

AEW has announced the full card for this week’s episode of AEW Dark: Elevation. You can see the full lineup below for the show, which will stream Monday night at 7 PM ET/4 PM PT:

* Daniel Garcia vs. Lee Moriarty

* Frankie Kazarian vs. Ren Jones

* Nyla Rose vs. Skye Blue

* Emi Sakura vs. Queen Aminata

* Jade Gargill vs. Shawna Reed

* Anna Jay & Tay Conti vs. Ella Shae & Jaylee

* Layna Lennox vs. Penelope Ford

* The Butcher & The Blade vs. Turbo Floyd & Truth Magnum