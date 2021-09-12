wrestling / News

Lineup Set For This Week’s AEW Dark: Elevation

September 12, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW Dark: Elevation

AEW has announced the full card for this week’s episode of AEW Dark: Elevation. You can see the full lineup below for the show, which will stream Monday night at 7 PM ET/4 PM PT:

* Daniel Garcia vs. Lee Moriarty
* Frankie Kazarian vs. Ren Jones
* Nyla Rose vs. Skye Blue
* Emi Sakura vs. Queen Aminata
* Jade Gargill vs. Shawna Reed
* Anna Jay & Tay Conti vs. Ella Shae & Jaylee
* Layna Lennox vs. Penelope Ford
* The Butcher & The Blade vs. Turbo Floyd & Truth Magnum

