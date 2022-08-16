wrestling / News
Lineup Set For This Week’s Episode of NJPW Strong
Dax Harwood and Rocky Romero will do battle on this week’s episode of NJPW Strong. NJPW announced the following lineup for Saturday’s episode, which airs on NJPW World:
* Dax Harwood vs. Rocky Romero
* Drew Adler vs. JR Kratos
* Blake Christian vs. Hiromu Takahashi vs. El Desperado
The full preview for the show reads:
NJPW STRONG Preview: Junior Heavy 3 way 【NJoA】
Big card set for Saturday
This week on NJPW STRONG, the High Alert tour continues from Charlotte North Carolina. After the G1 Climax wraps and we find out the toughest heavyweight of the summer, three of the world’s elite junior heavyweights will collide in our main event.
Main event: Hiromu Takahashi vs Blake Christian vs El Desperado
Our main event sees three of the brightest junior heavyweight stars in combat as Blake Christian takes on El Desperado and Hiromu Takahashi. Originally scheduled to be in this bout was Clark Connors, but with the Wild Rhino sustaining a herniated disc in his back, and after Christian impressed opposite Hiromu Takahashi at music City Mayhem in Nashville, All Heart completes the three way. Now Christian will be looking to make his biggest mark yet on STRONG; but with eternal rivals Hiromu and Desperado to deal with, might the two Japanese stars be too busy with one another on Saturday night?
2nd Match: Dax Harwood vs Rocky Romero
A first time ever singles dream match will see Rocky Romero take on Dax Harwood. After coming so close to capturing IWGP and ROH Tag Team Championship gold at Forbidden Door, Rocky wants to get right back on the championship horse along with Roppongi Vice partner Beretta. To do just that, he’s issued a singles challenge to one half of the Top Guys, but after Aussie Open have also challenged Seven Star FTR, will Rocky be able to jump the line?
1st Match: JR Kratos vs Drew Adler
Starting off the evening, Drew Adler takes on JR Kratos. A familiar face to the Charlotte independent wrestling community, Adler brings size, power and athleticism to the table, but might have a very difficult hill to climb against the Most feared. Could the night begin with an upset?
