Lineup Set For Next Week’s TNA Impact

TNA has announced the matches for next week’s episode of Impact. You can see the card below for the show, which airs next Thurday on AXS TV and TNA+:

* Gauntlet Match: Mike Santana vs. The Northern Armory

* Nic Nemeth & Ryan Nemeth vs. Joe Hendry & Rhino

* The Rascalz vs. The Good Hands

* Eddie Edwards, Brian Myers & JDC vs. Eric Young, Jonathan Gresham & Steve Maclin

* Savannah Evans vs. TBA