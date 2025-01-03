wrestling / News

Lineup Set For Next Week’s TNA Impact

January 2, 2025 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
TNA Impact Spoilers Logo Next Week Image Credit: TNA

TNA has announced the matches for next week’s episode of Impact. You can see the card below for the show, which airs next Thurday on AXS TV and TNA+:

* Gauntlet Match: Mike Santana vs. The Northern Armory
* Nic Nemeth & Ryan Nemeth vs. Joe Hendry & Rhino
* The Rascalz vs. The Good Hands
* Eddie Edwards, Brian Myers & JDC vs. Eric Young, Jonathan Gresham & Steve Maclin
* Savannah Evans vs. TBA

More Trending Stories

article topics :

TNA Impact, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading