Lineup Set For Next Week’s TNA Impact

TNA has announced the lineup for next week’s episode of Impact. The company has announced the following for next week’s episode, which is the final show before Against All Odds and airs on AXS TV and TNA+:

* Nic Nemeth & Ryan Neemth vs. ABC

* Dani Luna vs. Tasha Steelz

* Masha Slamovich vs. Marti Belle

* Mike Santana vs. Zachary Wentz

* Matt Hardy invites The System to Hardy Compound

* Steph De Lander gives PCO his answer