wrestling / News
Lineup Set For Next Week’s TNA Impact
June 6, 2024 | Posted by
TNA has announced the lineup for next week’s episode of Impact. The company has announced the following for next week’s episode, which is the final show before Against All Odds and airs on AXS TV and TNA+:
* Nic Nemeth & Ryan Neemth vs. ABC
* Dani Luna vs. Tasha Steelz
* Masha Slamovich vs. Marti Belle
* Mike Santana vs. Zachary Wentz
* Matt Hardy invites The System to Hardy Compound
* Steph De Lander gives PCO his answer
NEXT THURSDAY at 8/7c on TNA+ and @AXSTV! #TNAiMPACT pic.twitter.com/4HIzTVkOoy
— TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) June 7, 2024
More Trending Stories
- Backstage Update on WWE’s Contract Negotiations With Dijak
- Vince McMahon Reportedly Not Allowed At WWE Headquarters, Not Even In The Gym He Designed
- Ted DiBiase Discusses People Calling Wrestling Fake, Backstage Altercations
- Eric Bischoff Explains Why He Initially Was Hesitant To Be Part Of Who Killed WCW?