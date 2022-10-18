wrestling / News
Lineup, Special Start Time Announced For This Week’s AEW Dark
This week’s episode of AEW Dark has a special start time due to AEW Dynamite airing tomorrow, and the lineup has been revealed. AEW announced that Dark will air at 12 PM ET tomorrow due to Dynamite’s airing on Tuesday instead of Wednesday, and the lineup is below:
* Ari Daivari vs. Brandon Cutler
* Hikaru Shida vs. Vanessa Kraven
* Evil Uno, John Silver, Alex Reynolds, & 10 vs. Tyler Tirva, Shayne Hawke, Zak Patterson, & Jordano
* Willow Nightingale vs. Seleziya Sparx
* Orange Cassidy, Chuck Taylor & Trent Beretta vs. Kobe Durst, Steven Mainz, & Jessie V
* Dante Martin vs. QT Marshall
* Eddie Kingston & Ortiz vs. Mo Jabari & Jake O’Reilly
#AEWDark starts at 12pm ET/11am CT TOMORROW! Tune in to catch #DarkOrder, @shidahikaru and @willowwrestles in action; plus @AriyaDaivari takes on @BranCutler!
▶️ https://t.co/lBSV4rTE11 pic.twitter.com/ef2s7V6enk
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 18, 2022
It’s a special edition of #AEWDark starting 12pm ET/11am CT TOMORROW!
Watch #AEW All-Atlantic Champ @orangecassidy & #BestFriends in action, @MadKing1981 & @ortiz_powerful in a tag team for the first time, plus @lucha_angel1 vs. @QTMarshall!
▶️ https://t.co/lBSV4rTE11 pic.twitter.com/iyZQTsEQJN
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 18, 2022
