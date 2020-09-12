ROH News: Pure Title Tournament Matches On This Week’s ROH TV, Classic Matches Added to Honorclub

– ROH has two matches from the Pure Title Tournament set for this week’s Ring of Honor TV. The following matches will take place on this week’s show, which are first-round matches in the tournament to crown a new Pure Champion:

* Jay Lethal vs. Dalton Castle

* Jonathan Gresham vs. Wheeler Yuta

– Kevin Ecks’ latest report on ROHWrestling.com notes that today’s Fresh 50 Friday saw a number of 2008 matches added to the Honorclub archives including Bryan Danielson vs. Kevin Steen, Danielson vs. Nigel McGuinness, McGuinness vs. Tyler Black, The Age of the Fall vs. the Briscoes, and Sara Del Rey vs. Daizee Haze.