wrestling / News

ROH News: Lineup For This Weekend’s ROH TV, Full Dalton Castle vs. Juice Robinson Match

October 1, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
ROH TV

– ROH TV airs as usual this weekend, with an eight-man open challenge and more. You can see the linebup below for the show, which will air on Sinclair affiliates and more:

* Alex Zayne & Taylor Rust vs. Mark & Jay Briscoe.

* Violence Unlimited issue a challenge to “any four wrestlers who want to get violent”

– ROH released the following full match pitting Dalton Castle against Juice Robinson from ROH Road to Best in the World, Night 4 2016:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

ROH, ROH TV, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading