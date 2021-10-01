wrestling / News
ROH News: Lineup For This Weekend’s ROH TV, Full Dalton Castle vs. Juice Robinson Match
October 1, 2021
– ROH TV airs as usual this weekend, with an eight-man open challenge and more. You can see the linebup below for the show, which will air on Sinclair affiliates and more:
* Alex Zayne & Taylor Rust vs. Mark & Jay Briscoe.
* Violence Unlimited issue a challenge to “any four wrestlers who want to get violent”
– ROH released the following full match pitting Dalton Castle against Juice Robinson from ROH Road to Best in the World, Night 4 2016:
