Lineup For This Week’s WOW – Women Of Wrestling

The lineup is set for this weekend’s episode of WOW – Women Of Wrestling. The show, which airs this coming weekend in syndication, has the following lineup (per PWInsider):

* WOW Championship Match: Penelope Pink vs. Tiki Chamoro

* GiGi Gianni & Amber Rodriguez vs. Jennifer Florez & Stephy Slays

* Kandi Krush, Princess Aussie and a competitor TBA vs. Team Exile and Ice Cold

* Reina Del Rey vs. The Heavy Metal Sisters