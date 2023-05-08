wrestling / News
Lineup For This Week’s WOW – Women Of Wrestling
May 8, 2023 | Posted by
The lineup is set for this weekend’s episode of WOW – Women Of Wrestling. The show, which airs this coming weekend in syndication, has the following lineup (per PWInsider):
* WOW Championship Match: Penelope Pink vs. Tiki Chamoro
* GiGi Gianni & Amber Rodriguez vs. Jennifer Florez & Stephy Slays
* Kandi Krush, Princess Aussie and a competitor TBA vs. Team Exile and Ice Cold
* Reina Del Rey vs. The Heavy Metal Sisters
