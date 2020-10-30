ROH News: Lineup For This Weekend’s ROH TV, Shane Taylor Set For ROHStrong Podcast

– ROH has an updated lineup for this week’s episode of ROH TV, which will feature the Pure Tournament finals and more. The updated lineup for the show is below:

* ROH Pure Tournament Finals to Crown New Pure Champion: Jonathan Gresham vs, Tracy Williams

* EC3 & The Briscoes vs. Shane Taylor & The Soldiers of Savagery (Kaun and Moses)

– Shane Taylor will be the guest on this Monday’s episode of the ROH Strong podcast. Kevin Eck’s latest Ecks Report describes the episode as follows: