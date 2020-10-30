wrestling / News
ROH News: Lineup For This Weekend’s ROH TV, Shane Taylor Set For ROHStrong Podcast
– ROH has an updated lineup for this week’s episode of ROH TV, which will feature the Pure Tournament finals and more. The updated lineup for the show is below:
* ROH Pure Tournament Finals to Crown New Pure Champion: Jonathan Gresham vs, Tracy Williams
* EC3 & The Briscoes vs. Shane Taylor & The Soldiers of Savagery (Kaun and Moses)
– Shane Taylor will be the guest on this Monday’s episode of the ROH Strong podcast. Kevin Eck’s latest Ecks Report describes the episode as follows:
“I asked Taylor on the latest episode of the “ROHStrong Podcast” if he believes SOS is ready for such a huge match.
“If I didn’t think they were ready, they wouldn’t be in the match with me,” Taylor said. “I have the utmost confidence in their abilities. But I’ve had the utmost confidence in their abilities since I brought them with me back in Columbus [last November]. … I feel like I invested into a company that’s about to boom and I got in on the ground floor.”
On the podcast, Taylor also talked about his storied history with EC3, his early days in ROH teaming with Keith Lee, growing up on the mean streets of Cleveland’s East Side, using his platform to speak on social justice issues, his vision as CEO of Shane Taylor Promotions, and much more.
More Trending Stories
- Jim Ross Recalls First Time He Worked With Paul Heyman On Commentary, Why He Thinks Heyman Has Best Promo In Wrestling
- Paige Reacts On Stream As WWE Stars Shut Down Twitch Accounts: ‘I’m Gonna Keep Streaming’
- More on Plan For Matt Riddle After Losing First Name, Vince McMahon Involved
- Ronda Rousey’s 2019 WWE Storyline Arrest Listed As Real On COVID-19 Ad Campaign Recruitment Document