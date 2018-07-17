Impact News: Lineup For Thursday’s Impact, Road to Slammiversary Video, Global Wrestling Network Now on Roku

– Here is the preview for Thursday’s episode of Impact Wrestling…

* A confrontation between Impact Champion Austin Aries and Moose

* Joe Hendrey debuts

* Sami Callihan in action

* Desi Hit Squad vs. KM & Fallah Bahh

* Killer Kross vs. Petey Williams

– The Global Wrestling Network is now available on Roku.

– Here is the Road to Slammiversary 2018 preview special…