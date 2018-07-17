wrestling / News
Impact News: Lineup For Thursday’s Impact, Road to Slammiversary Video, Global Wrestling Network Now on Roku
– Here is the preview for Thursday’s episode of Impact Wrestling…
* A confrontation between Impact Champion Austin Aries and Moose
* Joe Hendrey debuts
* Sami Callihan in action
* Desi Hit Squad vs. KM & Fallah Bahh
* Killer Kross vs. Petey Williams
– The Global Wrestling Network is now available on Roku.
– Here is the Road to Slammiversary 2018 preview special…