Quantcast

 

wrestling / News

Impact News: Lineup For Thursday’s Impact, Road to Slammiversary Video, Global Wrestling Network Now on Roku

July 17, 2018 | Posted by Larry Csonka
Impact Slammiversary Austin Aries Moose Slammiversary

– Here is the preview for Thursday’s episode of Impact Wrestling…

* A confrontation between Impact Champion Austin Aries and Moose
* Joe Hendrey debuts
* Sami Callihan in action
* Desi Hit Squad vs. KM & Fallah Bahh
* Killer Kross vs. Petey Williams

– The Global Wrestling Network is now available on Roku.

– Here is the Road to Slammiversary 2018 preview special…

article topics :

Impact Slammiversary, Impact Wrestling, Larry Csonka

Spotlights

loading

More Stories

loading