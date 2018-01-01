Full Lineup For Thursday’s Episode of Impact Wrestling

– Here is the complete lineup for Thursday’s episode of Impact Wrestling; make sure to join 411 at 8PM ET for our live coverage of the show. Impact Wrestling has been running best of episodes the last two weeks, but you can check out a review of the last regular show at this link…

* World Title Match: Champion Eli Drake vs. Alberto el Patron

* X-Division Title match: Champion Trevor Lee vs.Taiji Ishimori

* Grand Championship Match: Champion EC3 vs. Fallah Bah vs. Matt Sydal

* If LAX Loses They Must Break Up: Impact Wrestling Tag Team Champions OVE vs. LAX

* If Storm loses, He Must leave Impact Wrestling: James Storm vs. Dan Lambert

* Chandler Park’s in-ring debut vs. John Bolden