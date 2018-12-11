Impact News: Lineup For Thursday’s Show, Twitch Special Set For Friday

– Here is the lineup for Thursday’s episode of Impact Wrestling. Make sure to join 411 at 10PN ET for our live coverage of the show…

* Santana vs. Fenix

* Ultimate X Qualifier: Rich Swann vs. Dave Crist

* Ultimate X Qualifier: Trevor Lee vs. Trey Miguel

* Moose vs. Cage

– Impact returns to twitch for a live broadcast on Friday night. Scheduled to appear are Eddie Edwards, Moose, Allie, The Rascals, OVE, Matt Sydal, Trevor Lee (in his final appearance for the company) and more. The event is being held in conjunction with Rockstar Pro, the promotion run by Dave and Jake Crist of OVE. You can watch at this link.