Lineup For Tonight’s TNA Against All Odds: Multiple Titles Up For Grabs

TNA Wrestling will present their Against All Odds event tonight on TNA+ from the Mullett Arena in Tempe, Arizona. The lineup includes:

* TNA World Championship: Trick Williams (c) vs. Elijah

* TNA World Tag Team Championship: The Nemeths (c) vs. The Rascalz

* TNA Knockouts World Championship: Masha Slamovich (c) vs. Lei Ying Lee

* TNA International Championship: Steve Maclin (c) vs. Mance Warner

* Winner is TNA Director of Authority: Santino Marella vs. Robert Stone

* Joe Hendry vs. Frankie Kazarian

* Mustafa Ali vs. Jason Hotch

* The System vs. The Hardys, Leon Slater & TBD

* Pre-Show: The Elegance Brand vs. Xia Brookside, Harley Hudson & Myla Grace