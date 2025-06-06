wrestling / News

Lineup For Tonight’s TNA Against All Odds: Multiple Titles Up For Grabs

June 6, 2025 | Posted by Joseph Lee
TNA Against All Odds WT Image Credit: TNA

TNA Wrestling will present their Against All Odds event tonight on TNA+ from the Mullett Arena in Tempe, Arizona. The lineup includes:

* TNA World Championship: Trick Williams (c) vs. Elijah
* TNA World Tag Team Championship: The Nemeths (c) vs. The Rascalz
* TNA Knockouts World Championship: Masha Slamovich (c) vs. Lei Ying Lee
* TNA International Championship: Steve Maclin (c) vs. Mance Warner
* Winner is TNA Director of Authority: Santino Marella vs. Robert Stone
* Joe Hendry vs. Frankie Kazarian
* Mustafa Ali vs. Jason Hotch
* The System vs. The Hardys, Leon Slater & TBD
* Pre-Show: The Elegance Brand vs. Xia Brookside, Harley Hudson & Myla Grace

