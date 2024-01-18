wrestling / News
Lineup For Tonight’s Episode of TNA Impact: Hard to Kill Fallout
January 18, 2024 | Posted by
TNA Wrestling returns to a standard format with tonight’s episode of Impact on AXS TV, which features fallout from the Hard to Kill PPV. The lineup includes:
* Josh Alexander vs. Will Ospreay
* Xia Brookside vs. Tasha Steelz
* Scramble Match: KUSHIDA vs. Trey Miguel vs. Laredo Kid vs. Mike Bailey vs. El Hijo del Vikingo vs. Jake Something
* Grizzled Young Veterans vs. Eric Young & Frankie Kazarian
* We’ll hear from Nic Nemeth