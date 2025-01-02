UPDATED: Lineup For Tonight’s TNA Impact: Rhino vs. Ryan Nemeth Added, Nic Nemeth and Mike Santana to Appear

UPDATE: Two segments and a match have been added to tonight’s TNA Impact lineup. Mike Santana and Nic Nemeth will both appear, while Rhino will take on Ryan Nemeth.

Original: TNA Wrestling will present the first episode of Impact of 2025 tonight on AXS, with several matches and segments announced. The lineup includes:

* Jordynne Grace, Masha Slamovich & Spitfire vs. Ash By Elegance, Heather By Elegance, Rosemary & Tasha Steelz

* KUSHIDA vs. Ace Austin

* Rhino vs. Ryan Nemeth

* We’ll hear from Jordynne Grace

* Tessa Blanchard says she will show up

* Joe Hendry kicks off 2025

* Nic Nemeth to speak

* We’ll hear from Mike Santana