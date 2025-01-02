wrestling / News
UPDATED: Lineup For Tonight’s TNA Impact: Rhino vs. Ryan Nemeth Added, Nic Nemeth and Mike Santana to Appear
January 2, 2025 | Posted by
UPDATE: Two segments and a match have been added to tonight’s TNA Impact lineup. Mike Santana and Nic Nemeth will both appear, while Rhino will take on Ryan Nemeth.
Original: TNA Wrestling will present the first episode of Impact of 2025 tonight on AXS, with several matches and segments announced. The lineup includes:
* Jordynne Grace, Masha Slamovich & Spitfire vs. Ash By Elegance, Heather By Elegance, Rosemary & Tasha Steelz
* KUSHIDA vs. Ace Austin
* Rhino vs. Ryan Nemeth
* We’ll hear from Jordynne Grace
* Tessa Blanchard says she will show up
* Joe Hendry kicks off 2025
* Nic Nemeth to speak
* We’ll hear from Mike Santana
