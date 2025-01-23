Lineup For Tonight’s TNA Impact: Live Episode, NXT Tag Team Title Match

TNA Wrestling will present a special live episode of Impact tonight on AXS TV, which features a WWE NXT tag team title match. The lineup includes:

* WWE NXT Tag Team Championship: Fraxiom (c) vs. The Rascalz

* The Hardys vs. Moose & JDC

* Masha Slamovich & Spitfire vs. Rosemary, Heather & Ash by Elegance

* We’ll hear from Josh Alexander (who is contractually obligated to appear)

* We’ll hear from Joe Hendry

* Tessa Blanchard to speak