Lineup For Tonight’s TNA Impact: Live Episode, NXT Tag Team Title Match
January 23, 2025
TNA Wrestling will present a special live episode of Impact tonight on AXS TV, which features a WWE NXT tag team title match. The lineup includes:
* WWE NXT Tag Team Championship: Fraxiom (c) vs. The Rascalz
* The Hardys vs. Moose & JDC
* Masha Slamovich & Spitfire vs. Rosemary, Heather & Ash by Elegance
* We’ll hear from Josh Alexander (who is contractually obligated to appear)
* We’ll hear from Joe Hendry
* Tessa Blanchard to speak