wrestling / News

Lineup For Tonight’s TNA Impact: Knockouts World Title Rematch

January 25, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
TNA Impact Image Credit: TNA

TNA Wresting will present a new episode of Impact tonight on AXS TV, featuring a Knockouts title rematch from Hard to Kill. The lineup includes:

* TNA Knockouts World Championship: Jordynne Grace (c) vs. Trinity
* Kazuchika Okada & The Motor City Machine Guns vs. The System
* Nic Nemeth vs. Zachary Wentz
* Chris Bey vs. Kevin Knight
* Dani Luna & Jody Threat vs. MK Ultra

More Trending Stories

article topics :

TNA Impact, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading