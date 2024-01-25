Lineup For Tonight’s TNA Impact: Knockouts World Title Rematch

TNA Wresting will present a new episode of Impact tonight on AXS TV, featuring a Knockouts title rematch from Hard to Kill. The lineup includes:

* TNA Knockouts World Championship: Jordynne Grace (c) vs. Trinity

* Kazuchika Okada & The Motor City Machine Guns vs. The System

* Nic Nemeth vs. Zachary Wentz

* Chris Bey vs. Kevin Knight

* Dani Luna & Jody Threat vs. MK Ultra