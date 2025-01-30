wrestling / News

Lineup For Tonight’s TNA Impact: Nic Nemeth to Open the Show

January 30, 2025 | Posted by Joseph Lee
TNA Impact Nic Nemeth 1-30-25 Image Credit: TNA

TNA Wrestling will present a new episode of Impact tonight on AXS TV, with former World Champion Nic Nemeth opening the show. The lineup includes:

* Eric Young & Josh Alexander vs. Travis Williams & Judas Icarus
* Mustafa Ali vs. Laredo Kid
* Wes Lee vs. Ace Austin
* Cora Jade vs. TBD
* Brian Myers vs. Leon Slater
* Nic Nemeth will appear
* Sami Callihan to speak

