Lineup For Tonight’s TNA Impact: Nic Nemeth to Open the Show
January 30, 2025 | Posted by
TNA Wrestling will present a new episode of Impact tonight on AXS TV, with former World Champion Nic Nemeth opening the show. The lineup includes:
* Eric Young & Josh Alexander vs. Travis Williams & Judas Icarus
* Mustafa Ali vs. Laredo Kid
* Wes Lee vs. Ace Austin
* Cora Jade vs. TBD
* Brian Myers vs. Leon Slater
* Nic Nemeth will appear
* Sami Callihan to speak
