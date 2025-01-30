Lineup For Tonight’s TNA Impact: Nic Nemeth to Open the Show

TNA Wrestling will present a new episode of Impact tonight on AXS TV, with former World Champion Nic Nemeth opening the show. The lineup includes:

* Eric Young & Josh Alexander vs. Travis Williams & Judas Icarus

* Mustafa Ali vs. Laredo Kid

* Wes Lee vs. Ace Austin

* Cora Jade vs. TBD

* Brian Myers vs. Leon Slater

* Nic Nemeth will appear

* Sami Callihan to speak