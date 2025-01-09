Lineup For Tonight’s TNA Impact

TNA Wrestling will present a new episode of Impact tonight on AXS TV as the build continues for Genesis next week. The lineup includes:

* Gauntlet Match: Mike Santana vs. The Northern Armory

* Nic Nemeth & Ryan Nemeth vs. Joe Hendry & Rhino

* The Rascalz vs. The Good Hands

* The System (Eddie Edwards, Brian Myers & JDC) vs. Eric Young, Jonathan Gresham & Steve Maclin

* Savannah Evans vs. TBD

* We’ll hear from Jordynne Grace