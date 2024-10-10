wrestling / News
Lineup For Tonight’s TNA Impact
October 10, 2024 | Posted by
TNA Wrestling will present a new episode of Impact tonight on AXS TV as the build continues for Bound for Glory. The lineup includes:
* X Division #1 Contenders Match: Jason Hotch vs. Leon Slater vs. Laredo Kid
* Josh Alexander vs. Eric Young
* The Hardys vs. ABC
* Wendy Choo, Rosemary & Tasha Steelz vs. Masha Slamovich, Sol Ruca & Jordynne Grace
* We’ll hear from Mike Santana
* We’ll hear from Nic Nemeth
