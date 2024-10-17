wrestling / News
Lineup For Tonight’s TNA Impact: Pick Your Poison and More
TNA Wrestling will present a new episode of Impact tonight on AXS TV as the build continues for Bound for Glory. The lineup includes:
* X Division Championship: Mike Bailey (c) vs. Leon Slater
* Pick Your Poison: Matt Cardona vs. Nic Nemeth
* Pick Your Poison: PCO vs. Rhino
* Brian Myers vs. Mike Santana
* We’ll hear from Steve Maclin
* Jordynne Grace and Masha Slamovich go face-to-face
