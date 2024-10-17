wrestling / News

Lineup For Tonight’s TNA Impact: Pick Your Poison and More

October 17, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
TNA Impact Image Credit: TNA

TNA Wrestling will present a new episode of Impact tonight on AXS TV as the build continues for Bound for Glory. The lineup includes:

* X Division Championship: Mike Bailey (c) vs. Leon Slater
* Pick Your Poison: Matt Cardona vs. Nic Nemeth
* Pick Your Poison: PCO vs. Rhino
* Brian Myers vs. Mike Santana
* We’ll hear from Steve Maclin
* Jordynne Grace and Masha Slamovich go face-to-face

More Trending Stories

article topics :

TNA Impact, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading