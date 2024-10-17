Lineup For Tonight’s TNA Impact: Pick Your Poison and More

TNA Wrestling will present a new episode of Impact tonight on AXS TV as the build continues for Bound for Glory. The lineup includes:

* X Division Championship: Mike Bailey (c) vs. Leon Slater

* Pick Your Poison: Matt Cardona vs. Nic Nemeth

* Pick Your Poison: PCO vs. Rhino

* Brian Myers vs. Mike Santana

* We’ll hear from Steve Maclin

* Jordynne Grace and Masha Slamovich go face-to-face