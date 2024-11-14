Lineup For Tonight’s TNA Impact

TNA Wrestling will present a new episode of Impact tonight on AXS TV as the build continues for Turning Point. The lineup includes:

* Nic Nemeth vs. Brian Myers

* KC Navarro vs. Mike Santana

* Ryan Nemeth vs. Joe Hendry

* The Northern Armory vs. Eric Young, Steve Maclin & Jonathan Gresham

* The Rascalz vs. Alan Angels & Jake Crist

* Rosemary in action