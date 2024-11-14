wrestling / News
Lineup For Tonight’s TNA Impact
November 14, 2024 | Posted by
TNA Wrestling will present a new episode of Impact tonight on AXS TV as the build continues for Turning Point. The lineup includes:
* Nic Nemeth vs. Brian Myers
* KC Navarro vs. Mike Santana
* Ryan Nemeth vs. Joe Hendry
* The Northern Armory vs. Eric Young, Steve Maclin & Jonathan Gresham
* The Rascalz vs. Alan Angels & Jake Crist
* Rosemary in action
