TNA Wrestling will present a new episode of Impact tonight on AXS TV, with an X division title match and more planned. The lineup includes:

* X Division Championship: Mike Bailey (c) vs. Moose

* No Disqualification: Rosemary vs. Wendy Choo

* Jordynne Grace & Masha Slamovich vs. Alisha Edwards & Tasha Steelz

* Joe Hendry vs. Ryan Nemeth

* Jody Threat vs. Heather By Elegance