TNA Wrestling will present a new episode of Impact tonight on AXS TV, the final show before tomorrow’s Final Resolution event. The lineup includes:

* Leon Slater & Laredo Kid vs. The Rascalz

* Rosemary vs. Lei Ying Lee

* Heather Reckless vs. Dani Lanu

* PCO & Sami Callihan vs. Jake Something & Hammerstone

* Nic Nemeth, Masha Slamovich & Joe Hendry vs. First Class & Tasha Steelz