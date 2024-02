TNA Wrestling will present a new episode of Impact tonight on AXS TV, featuring the beginning of a Best of 3 series. The lineup includes:

* Best of 3 Series, Match 1: ABC vs. Grizzled Young Veterans

* Nic Nemeth vs. Trey Miguel

* Alan Angels’ Sound Check w/ guest Josh Alexander

* Brian Myers vs. Kevin Knight

* Masha Slamovich vs. Jody Threat

* Decay in action

* We’ll hear from Frankie Kazarian