wrestling / News
Lineup For Tonight’s TNA Impact: Two Title Matches and More
February 13, 2025 | Posted by
TNA Wrestling will present a new episode of Impact on AXS TV tonight, with two title matches announced and more. The lineup includes:
* TNA World Championship: Joe Hendry (c) vs. Jake Something
* TNA Knockouts World Championship: Masha Slamovich (c) vs. Savannah Evans
* Eric Young vs. Josh Alexander
* Cora Jade vs. Xia Brookside
* Frankie Kazarian vs. Sami Callihan
* Mustafa Ali hosts a Town Hall meeting
* Ash By Elegance & Heather By Elegance in action
