Lineup For Tonight’s TNA Impact: Two Title Matches and More

TNA Wrestling will present a new episode of Impact on AXS TV tonight, with two title matches announced and more. The lineup includes:

* TNA World Championship: Joe Hendry (c) vs. Jake Something

* TNA Knockouts World Championship: Masha Slamovich (c) vs. Savannah Evans

* Eric Young vs. Josh Alexander

* Cora Jade vs. Xia Brookside

* Frankie Kazarian vs. Sami Callihan

* Mustafa Ali hosts a Town Hall meeting

* Ash By Elegance & Heather By Elegance in action