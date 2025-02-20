wrestling / News
Lineup For Tonight’s TNA Impact: Joe Hendry in Concert and More
February 20, 2025 | Posted by
TNA Wrestling will present a live episode of Impact tonight on AXS TV from Full Sail University in Orlando. The lineup includes:
* NO DQ: JDC vs. Leon Slater
* Tyriek Igwe & Tyson Dupont vs. The Rascalz
* Rosemary vs. Lei Ying Lee
* Tessa Blanchard in action
* Joe Hendry in concert
* We’ll hear from the Nortern Armory
