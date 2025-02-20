Lineup For Tonight’s TNA Impact: Joe Hendry in Concert and More

TNA Wrestling will present a live episode of Impact tonight on AXS TV from Full Sail University in Orlando. The lineup includes:

* NO DQ: JDC vs. Leon Slater

* Tyriek Igwe & Tyson Dupont vs. The Rascalz

* Rosemary vs. Lei Ying Lee

* Tessa Blanchard in action

* Joe Hendry in concert

* We’ll hear from the Nortern Armory