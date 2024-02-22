wrestling / News

Lineup For Tonight’s TNA Impact: Last Episode Before No Surrender

February 22, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
TNA Impact Image Credit: TNA

TNA Wrestling will present a new episode of TNA Impact tonight on AXS TV, the last stop before tomorrow’s No Surrender event. The lineup includes:

* The System vs. Kevin Knight, KUSHIDA & Alex Shelley
* Chris Sabin vs. Jason Hotch
* Steve Maclin vs. Trent Seven
* Ash by Elegance vs. TBD
* Simon Gotch vs. TBD

More Trending Stories

article topics :

TNA Impact, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading