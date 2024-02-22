wrestling / News
Lineup For Tonight’s TNA Impact: Last Episode Before No Surrender
February 22, 2024 | Posted by
TNA Wrestling will present a new episode of TNA Impact tonight on AXS TV, the last stop before tomorrow’s No Surrender event. The lineup includes:
* The System vs. Kevin Knight, KUSHIDA & Alex Shelley
* Chris Sabin vs. Jason Hotch
* Steve Maclin vs. Trent Seven
* Ash by Elegance vs. TBD
* Simon Gotch vs. TBD
More Trending Stories
- Randy Orton On Why He’s Torn Over Vince McMahon Allegations
- Maven Comments on Allegations Against Vince McMahon
- Ashley Masarro’s Daughter Claims ‘Friend’ of Massaro Isn’t Actually A Friend, Says Her Mother’s Claims Are True
- Booker T Recalls His Grocery Store Fight With Steve Austin, Talks Working With The Rock