Lineup For Tonight’s TNA Impact

TNA Wrestling will present a new episode of Impact tonight on AXS TV, with several matches already announced for the broadcast. The lineup includes:

* Steve Maclin vs. Mike Bailey

* Tasha Steelz vs. Xia Brookside

* Jake Something vs. Laredo Kid

* AJ Francis & Deaner vs. Rich Swann & Joe Hendry

* The System vs. ABC and Eric Young

* Mustafa Ali’s X-Division Championship Inauguration Ceremony