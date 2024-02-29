wrestling / News
Lineup For Tonight’s TNA Impact
February 29, 2024 | Posted by
TNA Wrestling will present a new episode of Impact tonight on AXS TV, with several matches already announced for the broadcast. The lineup includes:
* Steve Maclin vs. Mike Bailey
* Tasha Steelz vs. Xia Brookside
* Jake Something vs. Laredo Kid
* AJ Francis & Deaner vs. Rich Swann & Joe Hendry
* The System vs. ABC and Eric Young
* Mustafa Ali’s X-Division Championship Inauguration Ceremony
More Trending Stories
- Backstage Update on Major Raw Name Appearing on WWE SmackDown This Week
- Backstage Rumor on AEW Possibly Holding New PPV Event in April
- Matt Riddle Addresses His Incident at the JFK Airport, Admits He Failed WWE Wellness Tests for Cocaine
- Eric Bischoff Explains Why He’s Excited For Rhea Ripley vs. Becky Lynch At WrestleMania