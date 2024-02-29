wrestling / News

Lineup For Tonight’s TNA Impact

February 29, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
TNA Impact Image Credit: TNA

TNA Wrestling will present a new episode of Impact tonight on AXS TV, with several matches already announced for the broadcast. The lineup includes:

* Steve Maclin vs. Mike Bailey
* Tasha Steelz vs. Xia Brookside
* Jake Something vs. Laredo Kid
* AJ Francis & Deaner vs. Rich Swann & Joe Hendry
* The System vs. ABC and Eric Young
* Mustafa Ali’s X-Division Championship Inauguration Ceremony

More Trending Stories

article topics :

TNA Impact, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading