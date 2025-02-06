wrestling / News
Lineup For Tonight’s TNA Impact: NXT Tag Titles on the Line
February 6, 2025
TNA Wrestling will present a new episode of Impact tonight on AXS TV, with another WWE NXT tag team title match. The lineup includes:
* WWE NXT Tag Team Championship: Fraxiom (c) vs. Nic & Ryan Nemeth
* Mike Santana vs. Matt Cardona
* The Hardys & Leon Slater vs. The System (Moose, JDC, Eddie Edwards)
* Tyson Dupont vs. Ace Austin
* Knockouts Battle Royal for a shot at the TNA Knockouts World title
* Joe Hendry in concert
* We’ll hear from Eric Young