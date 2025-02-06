Lineup For Tonight’s TNA Impact: NXT Tag Titles on the Line

TNA Wrestling will present a new episode of Impact tonight on AXS TV, with another WWE NXT tag team title match. The lineup includes:

* WWE NXT Tag Team Championship: Fraxiom (c) vs. Nic & Ryan Nemeth

* Mike Santana vs. Matt Cardona

* The Hardys & Leon Slater vs. The System (Moose, JDC, Eddie Edwards)

* Tyson Dupont vs. Ace Austin

* Knockouts Battle Royal for a shot at the TNA Knockouts World title

* Joe Hendry in concert

* We’ll hear from Eric Young