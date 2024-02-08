wrestling / News
Lineup For Tonight’s TNA Impact: Trinity’s Last TNA Match
February 8, 2024 | Posted by
TNA Wrestling will present a new episode of TNA Impact tonight on AXS TV, which will feature Trinity’s last match in the company. The lineup includes:
* Jordynne Grace & Trinity vs. Gisele Shaw & Savannah Evans
* Alex Shelley vs. Eddie Edwards
* Josh Alexander vs. Alan Angels
* Chris Sabin vs. John Skyler
* Tasha Steelz vs. Xia Brookside
* Mike Bailey vs. Zachary Wentz
