Lineup For Tonight’s TNA Impact: Trinity’s Last TNA Match

February 8, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
TNA Impact 2-8-24 Image Credit: TNA

TNA Wrestling will present a new episode of TNA Impact tonight on AXS TV, which will feature Trinity’s last match in the company. The lineup includes:

* Jordynne Grace & Trinity vs. Gisele Shaw & Savannah Evans
* Alex Shelley vs. Eddie Edwards
* Josh Alexander vs. Alan Angels
* Chris Sabin vs. John Skyler
* Tasha Steelz vs. Xia Brookside
* Mike Bailey vs. Zachary Wentz

