Lineup For Tonight’s TNA Impact: Joe Hendry Defends World Title and More
TNA Wrestling will present a new episode of Impact tonight on AXS TV, with a World title match and more announced. The lineup includes:
* TNA World Championship: Joe Hendry (c) vs. TBD
* Team Advantage at TNA Sacrifice: Eddie Edwards vs.Leon Slater
* Laredo Kid vs. Wes Lee
* Xia Brookside vs. Rosemary
* Tessa Blanchard & Cora Jade vs. Masha Slamovich & Lei Ying Lee
* JDC vs. Cody Deaner
* Mike Santana and Mustafa Ali have a summit
