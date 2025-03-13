wrestling / News

Lineup For Tonight’s TNA Impact: Joe Hendry Defends World Title and More

March 13, 2025 | Posted by Joseph Lee
TNA Impact 3-13-25 Image Credit: TNA

TNA Wrestling will present a new episode of Impact tonight on AXS TV, with a World title match and more announced. The lineup includes:

* TNA World Championship: Joe Hendry (c) vs. TBD
* Team Advantage at TNA Sacrifice: Eddie Edwards vs.Leon Slater
* Laredo Kid vs. Wes Lee
* Xia Brookside vs. Rosemary
* Tessa Blanchard & Cora Jade vs. Masha Slamovich & Lei Ying Lee
* JDC vs. Cody Deaner
* Mike Santana and Mustafa Ali have a summit

