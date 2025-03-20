Lineup For Tonight’s TNA Impact: Sacrifice Fallout and More

TNA Wrestling will present a new episode of Impact tonight on AXS TV, featuring the fallout from Sacrifice and more. The lineup includes:

* Joe Hendry & Elijah vs. Eddie Edwards and Brian Myers

* Mustafa Ali vs. Mike Santana

* The Northern Armory vs. The Rascalz

* Mance Warner vs. TBD

* Nic & Ryan Nemeth address Sacrifice

* First Class Penthouse with Chavo Guerrero Jr

* Championship Celebration by Elegance

* Masha Slamovich kicks off the show