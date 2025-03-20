wrestling / News

Lineup For Tonight’s TNA Impact: Sacrifice Fallout and More

March 20, 2025 | Posted by Joseph Lee
TNA Impact CC 3-20-25 Image Credit: TNA

TNA Wrestling will present a new episode of Impact tonight on AXS TV, featuring the fallout from Sacrifice and more. The lineup includes:

* Joe Hendry & Elijah vs. Eddie Edwards and Brian Myers
* Mustafa Ali vs. Mike Santana
* The Northern Armory vs. The Rascalz
* Mance Warner vs. TBD
* Nic & Ryan Nemeth address Sacrifice
* First Class Penthouse with Chavo Guerrero Jr
* Championship Celebration by Elegance
* Masha Slamovich kicks off the show

