Lineup For Tonight’s TNA Impact: Knockouts Title Match & More
March 21, 2024
TNA Wrestling will present a new episode of Impact tonight on AXS TV, with a Knockouts title match and more on the show. The lineup includes:
* TNA Knockouts World Championship: Jordynne Grace (c) vs. Tasha Steelz
* TNA Digital Media Championship: Crazzy Steve (c) vs. PCO
* Grizzled Young Veterans vs. Time Splitters
* Mustafa Ali’s Rebellion Referendum for #1 Contender to X Division Title
* Ash by Elegance’s 3rd Match
* We’ll hear from Nic Nemeth