Lineup For Tonight’s TNA Impact: Knockouts Title Match & More

TNA Wrestling will present a new episode of Impact tonight on AXS TV, with a Knockouts title match and more on the show. The lineup includes:

* TNA Knockouts World Championship: Jordynne Grace (c) vs. Tasha Steelz

* TNA Digital Media Championship: Crazzy Steve (c) vs. PCO

* Grizzled Young Veterans vs. Time Splitters

* Mustafa Ali’s Rebellion Referendum for #1 Contender to X Division Title

* Ash by Elegance’s 3rd Match

* We’ll hear from Nic Nemeth