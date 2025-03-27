Lineup For Tonight’s TNA Impact: Multiple WWE vs. TNA Matches

TNA Wrestling will present a new episode of Impact tonight on AXS TV, with several WWE superstars set to compete. The lineup includes:

* Nic Nemeth vs. Leon Slater

* Masha Slamovich vs. Jacy Jayne

* Chavo Guerrero Jr. and the Aztec Warriors vs. First Class & Frankie Kazarian

* Ash & Heather by Elegance vs. Gigi Dolin & Tatum Paxley

* Eric Young vs. Ace Austin

* What’s next for Joe Hendry?