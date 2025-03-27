wrestling / News

Lineup For Tonight’s TNA Impact: Multiple WWE vs. TNA Matches

March 27, 2025 | Posted by Joseph Lee
TNA Impact Image Credit: TNA

TNA Wrestling will present a new episode of Impact tonight on AXS TV, with several WWE superstars set to compete. The lineup includes:

* Nic Nemeth vs. Leon Slater
* Masha Slamovich vs. Jacy Jayne
* Chavo Guerrero Jr. and the Aztec Warriors vs. First Class & Frankie Kazarian
* Ash & Heather by Elegance vs. Gigi Dolin & Tatum Paxley
* Eric Young vs. Ace Austin
* What’s next for Joe Hendry?

More Trending Stories

article topics :

TNA Wrestling, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading