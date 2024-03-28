Lineup For Tonight’s TNA Impact: 8-4-1 Match For Knockouts Title Shot

TNA Wrestling will present a new episode of Impact tonight on AXS TV, which features the 8-4-1 match for a shot at the Knockouts title. It begins as an 8-woman tag match, then the winning team fights in a 4-way for the shot. Here’s the lineup:

* 8-4-1 Match for Knockouts Title Shot Havok, Masha Slamovich, Alisha Edwards & Jody Threat vs. Dani Luna, Ash by Elegance, Xia Brookside & Rosemary

* Steve Maclin vs. Chris Sabin

* Eddie Edwards vs. Mike Bailey

* We’ll hear from Josh Alexander

* We’ll hear from Rich Swann & AJ Francis