wrestling / News

Lineup For Tonight’s TNA Impact: 8-4-1 Match For Knockouts Title Shot

March 28, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
TNA Impact Image Credit: TNA

TNA Wrestling will present a new episode of Impact tonight on AXS TV, which features the 8-4-1 match for a shot at the Knockouts title. It begins as an 8-woman tag match, then the winning team fights in a 4-way for the shot. Here’s the lineup:

* 8-4-1 Match for Knockouts Title Shot Havok, Masha Slamovich, Alisha Edwards & Jody Threat vs. Dani Luna, Ash by Elegance, Xia Brookside & Rosemary
* Steve Maclin vs. Chris Sabin
* Eddie Edwards vs. Mike Bailey
* We’ll hear from Josh Alexander
* We’ll hear from Rich Swann & AJ Francis

More Trending Stories

article topics :

TNA Impact, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading