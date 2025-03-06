wrestling / News

Lineup For Tonight’s TNA Impact: Oba Femi and Moose Go Face-to-Face

March 6, 2025 | Posted by Joseph Lee
TNA Impact - Oba Femi Moose confrontation Image Credit: TNA

TNA Wrestling will present a new episode of Impact tonight on AXS TV, as the build continues for Sacrifice and NXT Roadblock. The lineup includes:

* Elijah vs. Matt Hardy
* The Hardys vs. The Colons
* The Northern Armory vs. Ace Austin & The Rascalz
* Mike Santana vs. John Skyler
* Savannah Evans vs. Xia Brookside
* Moose and Oba Femi go face-to-face
* We’ll hear from Masha Slamovich
* First Class Penthouse returns

