wrestling / News
Lineup For Tonight’s TNA Impact: Oba Femi and Moose Go Face-to-Face
March 6, 2025 | Posted by
TNA Wrestling will present a new episode of Impact tonight on AXS TV, as the build continues for Sacrifice and NXT Roadblock. The lineup includes:
* Elijah vs. Matt Hardy
* The Hardys vs. The Colons
* The Northern Armory vs. Ace Austin & The Rascalz
* Mike Santana vs. John Skyler
* Savannah Evans vs. Xia Brookside
* Moose and Oba Femi go face-to-face
* We’ll hear from Masha Slamovich
* First Class Penthouse returns
