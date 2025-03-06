Lineup For Tonight’s TNA Impact: Oba Femi and Moose Go Face-to-Face

TNA Wrestling will present a new episode of Impact tonight on AXS TV, as the build continues for Sacrifice and NXT Roadblock. The lineup includes:

* Elijah vs. Matt Hardy

* The Hardys vs. The Colons

* The Northern Armory vs. Ace Austin & The Rascalz

* Mike Santana vs. John Skyler

* Savannah Evans vs. Xia Brookside

* Moose and Oba Femi go face-to-face

* We’ll hear from Masha Slamovich

* First Class Penthouse returns