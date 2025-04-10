wrestling / News

Lineup For Tonight’s TNA Impact: International Title Tournament Continues

April 10, 2025 | Posted by Joseph Lee
TNA Wrestling will present a new episode of Impact on AXS TV tonight as the International title tournament continues. The lineup includes:

* TNA International Championship Tournament First Round Match: AJ Francis vs. Mance Warner vs. Sami Callihan
* Steve Maclin vs. Eddie Edwards
* Leon Slater vs. Ryan Nemeth
* Moose vs. Cody Deaner
* Mustafa Ali vs. Ace Austin
* The Rascalz vs. JDC & Brian Myers

