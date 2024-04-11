Lineup For Tonight’s TNA Impact: Monster’s Ball and More

TNA Wrestling will present a new episode of Impact on AXS TV tonight as the build to Rebellion on April 20 continues. The lineup includes:

* Monster’s Ball: PCO vs. Kon

* TNA Digital Media Championship: Crazzy Steve (c) vs. Laredo Kid

* Moose vs. Trent Seven

* Chris Bey & Ace Austin vs. AJ Francis & Rich Swann

* Rebellion contract signing with Jordynne Grace & Steph de Lander