Lineup For Tonight’s TNA Impact: Monster’s Ball and More

April 11, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
TNA Impact Image Credit: TNA

TNA Wrestling will present a new episode of Impact on AXS TV tonight as the build to Rebellion on April 20 continues. The lineup includes:

* Monster’s Ball: PCO vs. Kon
* TNA Digital Media Championship: Crazzy Steve (c) vs. Laredo Kid
* Moose vs. Trent Seven
* Chris Bey & Ace Austin vs. AJ Francis & Rich Swann
* Rebellion contract signing with Jordynne Grace & Steph de Lander

