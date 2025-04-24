wrestling / News
Lineup For Tonight’s TNA Impact
April 24, 2025 | Posted by
TNA Wrestling will present a new episode of Impact tonight on AXS TV, as the build continues for Rebellion on Sunday. The lineup includes:
* Moose & JDC vs. Trey Miguel & Ace Austin
* Rosemary vs. Jacy Jayne
* Ethan Page & Frankie Kazarian vs. Joe Hendry & Elijah
* Tessa Blanchard vs. TBD
* The Nemeths visit the Hardy Compound
* We’ll hear from Mike Santana
