Lineup For Tonight’s TNA Impact

April 24, 2025 | Posted by Joseph Lee
TNA Impact 4-24-25 Image Credit: TNA

TNA Wrestling will present a new episode of Impact tonight on AXS TV, as the build continues for Rebellion on Sunday. The lineup includes:

* Moose & JDC vs. Trey Miguel & Ace Austin
* Rosemary vs. Jacy Jayne
* Ethan Page & Frankie Kazarian vs. Joe Hendry & Elijah
* Tessa Blanchard vs. TBD
* The Nemeths visit the Hardy Compound
* We’ll hear from Mike Santana

