Lineup For Tonight’s TNA Impact

TNA Wrestling will present a new episode of Impact tonight on AXS TV, as the build continues for Rebellion on Sunday. The lineup includes:

* Moose & JDC vs. Trey Miguel & Ace Austin

* Rosemary vs. Jacy Jayne

* Ethan Page & Frankie Kazarian vs. Joe Hendry & Elijah

* Tessa Blanchard vs. TBD

* The Nemeths visit the Hardy Compound

* We’ll hear from Mike Santana