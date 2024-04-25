wrestling / News
Lineup For Tonight’s TNA Impact: Mike Santana Makes Impact Return and More
April 25, 2024
TNA Wrestling will present a new episode of Impact tonight on AXS TV, featuring the first Impact appearance of Mike Santana in five years. The lineup includes:
* Nic Nemeth vs. Eddie Edwards
* Xia Brookside vs. Ash by Elegance
* Sami Callihan vs. The Good Hands
* Ballot Box Battle for X Division Title Shot: Participants TBD
* Mike Santana vs. Myron Reed
* We’ll hear from Josh Alexander
