wrestling / News

Lineup For Tonight’s TNA Impact: Mike Santana Makes Impact Return and More

April 25, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
TNA Impact Mike Santana Myron Reed 4-25-24 Image Credit; TNA

TNA Wrestling will present a new episode of Impact tonight on AXS TV, featuring the first Impact appearance of Mike Santana in five years. The lineup includes:

* Nic Nemeth vs. Eddie Edwards
* Xia Brookside vs. Ash by Elegance
* Sami Callihan vs. The Good Hands
* Ballot Box Battle for X Division Title Shot: Participants TBD
* Mike Santana vs. Myron Reed
* We’ll hear from Josh Alexander

More Trending Stories

article topics :

TNA Impact, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading