Lineup For Tonight’s TNA Impact: Mike Santana Makes Impact Return and More

TNA Wrestling will present a new episode of Impact tonight on AXS TV, featuring the first Impact appearance of Mike Santana in five years. The lineup includes:

* Nic Nemeth vs. Eddie Edwards

* Xia Brookside vs. Ash by Elegance

* Sami Callihan vs. The Good Hands

* Ballot Box Battle for X Division Title Shot: Participants TBD

* Mike Santana vs. Myron Reed

* We’ll hear from Josh Alexander