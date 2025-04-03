Lineup For Tonight’s TNA Impact: Special Announcement And More

TNA Wrestling will present a new episode of Impact tonight on AXS TV as the build continues for Unbreakable later this month. The lineup includes:

* Masha Slamovich, Xia Brookside & Lei Ying Lee vs. Tessa Blanchard, Jacy Jayne & Jazmyn Nyx

* Elijah vs. Frankie Kazarian

* Spitfire vs. Lash Legend & Jakara Jackson

* We’ll hear from the Hardys

* We will have a special announcement from Santino Marella

* The System public firing

* We’ll hear from Steph de Lander and Mance Warner