wrestling / News
Lineup For Tonight’s TNA Impact: Special Announcement And More
April 3, 2025 | Posted by
TNA Wrestling will present a new episode of Impact tonight on AXS TV as the build continues for Unbreakable later this month. The lineup includes:
* Masha Slamovich, Xia Brookside & Lei Ying Lee vs. Tessa Blanchard, Jacy Jayne & Jazmyn Nyx
* Elijah vs. Frankie Kazarian
* Spitfire vs. Lash Legend & Jakara Jackson
* We’ll hear from the Hardys
* We will have a special announcement from Santino Marella
* The System public firing
* We’ll hear from Steph de Lander and Mance Warner
