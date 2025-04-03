wrestling / News

Lineup For Tonight’s TNA Impact: Special Announcement And More

April 3, 2025 | Posted by Joseph Lee
TNA Impact 4-3-25 Six-Woman Image Credit: TNA

TNA Wrestling will present a new episode of Impact tonight on AXS TV as the build continues for Unbreakable later this month. The lineup includes:

* Masha Slamovich, Xia Brookside & Lei Ying Lee vs. Tessa Blanchard, Jacy Jayne & Jazmyn Nyx
* Elijah vs. Frankie Kazarian
* Spitfire vs. Lash Legend & Jakara Jackson
* We’ll hear from the Hardys
* We will have a special announcement from Santino Marella
* The System public firing
* We’ll hear from Steph de Lander and Mance Warner

